For ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] slipped around -2.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.50 at the close of the session, down -4.16%.

Hosted by CBS This Morning Anchor Gayle King, The Half-Hour News Special Features Extended Excerpts from King’s Recent Interview with Tyson to Celebrate Her Remarkable and Groundbreaking Career.

ViacomCBS Inc. stock is now 30.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIAC Stock saw the intraday high of $53.28 and lowest of $48.385 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.73, which means current price is +33.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.66M shares, VIAC reached a trading volume of 23222572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $34.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $36 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $35, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on VIAC stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VIAC shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 39.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has VIAC stock performed recently?

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, VIAC shares gained by 32.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.11 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.89, while it was recorded at 50.95 for the last single week of trading, and 28.40 for the last 200 days.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.48. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.76.

Return on Total Capital for VIAC is now 18.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.40. Additionally, VIAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] managed to generate an average of $136,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViacomCBS Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to -2.94%.

Insider trade positions for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

There are presently around $24,192 million, or 91.50% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,086,224, which is approximately -2.208% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,147,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in VIAC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.75 billion in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly 215.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViacomCBS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 88,368,024 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 38,132,927 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 372,300,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,800,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,607,107 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 8,510,619 shares during the same period.