Express Inc. [EXPR] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $9

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] traded at a high on 01/29/21, posting a 27.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.00. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors of EXPR and Other Stocks Who Were Prevented from Trading.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a national securities law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, announces that it has commenced an investigation of Robinhood and other popular retail trading platforms on behalf of investors who invested or were prevented from investing in EXPR and other stocks pursuant to trading bans on these stocks.

On January 28, 2021, customers of Robinhood and other popular trading platforms claimed that they were being blocked from purchasing shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) and other securities that are being heavily shorted by institutional investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 56895829 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Express Inc. stands at 89.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.74%.

The market cap for EXPR stock reached $305.28 million, with 64.87 million shares outstanding and 62.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.17M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 56895829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Express Inc. [EXPR]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

How has EXPR stock performed recently?

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 235.20. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 558.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 440.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading, and 1.36 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.68 and a Gross Margin at +27.27. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.14.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.51. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$11,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 143.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Express Inc. [EXPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Express Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPR.

Insider trade positions for Express Inc. [EXPR]

There are presently around $271 million, or 69.40% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,057,100, which is approximately 0.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,579,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.48 million in EXPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.55 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly -55.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 5,325,953 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 27,846,326 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,046,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,219,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,752,008 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,510,628 shares during the same period.