Citigroup slashes price target on Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] – find out why.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NM] surged by $0.91 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.31 during the day while it closed the day at $4.35. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Navios South American Logistics Inc. Announces Submission of Confidential Draft Registration Statement.

Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics” or the “Company”) announces it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 20.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NM stock has inclined by 188.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 128.95% and gained 93.33% year-on date.

The market cap for NM stock reached $54.59 million, with 12.55 million shares outstanding and 12.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 137.30K shares, NM reached a trading volume of 1532271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2016, representing the official price target for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $0.10, while Stifel analysts kept a Sell rating on NM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for NM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NM stock trade performance evaluation

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.83. With this latest performance, NM shares gained by 91.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.86 for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.15 for the last 200 days.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.30. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.97.

Return on Total Capital for NM is now 3.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,279.77. Additionally, NM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,966.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] managed to generate an average of -$468,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. posted -3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. go to 16.00%.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.50% of NM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 811,444, which is approximately 0.334% of the company’s market cap and around 23.20% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 134,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in NM stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.56 million in NM stock with ownership of nearly 27.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NM] by around 46,766 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 54,564 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,229,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,331,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,191 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,226 shares during the same period.