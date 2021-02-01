Citigroup Inc. [C] fell -5.95% so far this year. What now?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.45%. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Winner of Inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) (Chesapeake Utilities) announced it has earned the inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award for mid-size companies. In the Top Workplace program’s 14-year history, more than 20 million employees across 54 markets have been surveyed for the regional Top Workplaces awards. In August 2020, Chesapeake Utilities was recognized as a Top Workplace in Delaware for the ninth consecutive year, and in November 2020, Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities, was recognized as a Top Workplace in Central Florida.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

“This has been an incredibly challenging period for our employees, yet they continue to demonstrate every day extraordinary dedication and teamwork, which remain essential to our strong culture that encourages a commitment to community engagement, sustainability, environmental justice, and equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. “I’m honored that the Company is being recognized as a Top Workplace on a national level, and I’m humbled to work alongside our employees who continue to drive success for our customers and communities despite the many challenges faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -25.11%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.69. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $125.63 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 2.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.03M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 27020716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $79.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on C stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for C shares from 47 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 444.28.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.84, while it was recorded at 59.84 for the last single week of trading, and 51.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.94. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.80.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.79.

C Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 1.28%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88,555 million, or 76.20% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,694,717, which is approximately -1.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 157,735,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.15 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.16 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

679 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 88,412,238 shares. Additionally, 844 investors decreased positions by around 141,553,346 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 1,297,111,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,527,077,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,825,598 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 10,598,955 shares during the same period.