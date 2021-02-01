Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 128.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] traded at a high on 01/29/21, posting a 2.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.88. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Churchill Capital Corp IV Issues Statement.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV, CCIV.UN) issued the following statement in response to inquiries from shareholders and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the unusual trading in shares of the Company’s common stock in recent days:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Churchill Capital IV is a special purpose acquisition corporation that was formed solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33826713 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Churchill Capital Corp IV stands at 20.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.38%.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $4.74 billion, with 207.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.62M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 33826713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 2.26

How has CCIV stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.32 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 23.15 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

55 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 58,187,459 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 550,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,737,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,170,909 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.