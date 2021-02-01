Tuesday, February 2, 2021
type here...
Market

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 128.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] traded at a high on 01/29/21, posting a 2.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.88. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Churchill Capital Corp IV Issues Statement.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV, CCIV.UN) issued the following statement in response to inquiries from shareholders and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the unusual trading in shares of the Company’s common stock in recent days:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Churchill Capital IV is a special purpose acquisition corporation that was formed solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33826713 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Churchill Capital Corp IV stands at 20.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.38%.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $4.74 billion, with 207.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.62M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 33826713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 2.26

How has CCIV stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.32 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 23.15 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 58,187,459 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 550,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,737,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,170,909 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleAspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] gain 32.94% so far this year. What now?
Next articleTellurian Inc. [TELL] Stock trading around $3.03 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Market Analysts see Viela Bio Inc. [VIE] falling to $52. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Viela Bio Inc. price surged by 52.26 percent to reach at $18.13. The company report on February 2, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw...
Read more
Market

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] Stock trading around $0.70 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
InspireMD Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.27% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain 4.71% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated slipped around -0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.23 at the close of the session, down -2.54%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.