BlackBerry Limited [BB] Is Currently -3.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] loss -3.75% or -0.55 points to close at $14.10 with a heavy trading volume of 92816805 shares. The company report on January 30, 2021 that Statement in Response to Calls for Action by Indigenous Leaders, Federal, Provincial and Territorial Partners Collaborate to Prevent and Address Anti-Indigenous Racism in Health Care in Canada.

On January 27-28, 2021, Federal, Provincial1, Territorial and Indigenous representatives participated in a national dialogue on anti-Indigenous racism in health care faced by Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The meeting was convened by the Government of Canada. Indigenous leaders, health professionals and experts, provincial and territorial governments were invited to participate and all acknowledged the racism that exists, and that changes are needed to bring about reform.

It opened the trading session at $17.98, the shares rose to $18.12 and dropped to $13.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BB points out that the company has recorded 197.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -422.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 46.84M shares, BB reached to a volume of 92816805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $7.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 147.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 108.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.76, while it was recorded at 18.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.25 and a Gross Margin at +55.19. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.62.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.97. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$54,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Limited posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $3,702 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 61,763,862, which is approximately -2.733% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $658.82 million in BB stocks shares; and ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, currently with $279.46 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 17,353,672 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 16,249,744 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 228,944,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,547,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,672,431 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,717,530 shares during the same period.