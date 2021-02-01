Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $1.25

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] price surged by 4.94 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Dr. Gordana Raca from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Presents Findings That Show Saphyr Detects Druggable Gene Fusions in Pediatric Acute Leukemias that NGS and Cytogenetics Missed.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced a presentation by the Director of the Clinical Cytogenomics Laboratory of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Dr. Gordana Raca, in which she reported on the performance of optical genome mapping (OGM) for the clinical analysis of pediatric acute leukemias. She demonstrated how OGM with Saphyr detected clinically important structural variants (SVs) that can alter patient care and treatment decisions. These SVs were not detected when the samples were evaluated with a combination of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and three cytogenetic methods that are the standard of care in leukemia testing. She concluded that OGM would be advantageous in clinical testing because it detects all types of SVs but with better precision, higher resolution and better sensitivity than traditional methods, including next generation sequencing (NGS).

Leukemia accounts for more than a quarter of cancer cases in children and remains the second leading cause of cancer death. Karyotyping and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) do not efficiently detect genetic subtypes, so Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) currently combines four different methods to characterize their patients’ leukemia genomes: karyotyping, extensive FISH panels, chromosomal microarray (CMA), and a custom-designed NGS gene panel for pediatric cancers called OncoKids. Still, 15% of pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) cases showed no main genetic driver after those four tests.

A sum of 36367806 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 75.80M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $11.60 and dropped to a low of $10.46 until finishing in the latest session at $11.05.

The one-year BNGO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -46.16. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $7.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 262.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 730.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1282.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 913.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.73 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 11.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BNGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96 million, or 4.80% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,566,305, which is approximately 1468.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, holding 849,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.39 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.81 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 91.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 6,703,804 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,885,089 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 143,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,732,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 996,999 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 159,460 shares during the same period.