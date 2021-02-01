Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Finance

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] moved down -2.52: Why It's Important

By Misty Lee

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] closed the trading session at $8.12 on 01/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.08, while the highest price level was $8.3554. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151497/e0f4bfb408.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.91 percent and weekly performance of -2.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.83M shares, NLY reached to a volume of 24516051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $8.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

NLY stock trade performance evaluation

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.25, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.81 and a Gross Margin at +98.69. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.20.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now -1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 711.28. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of -$11,691,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,136 million, or 47.50% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,943,580, which is approximately -7.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,412,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.47 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $272.17 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -14.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 50,990,116 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 83,970,071 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 497,493,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,454,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,202,001 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 14,303,793 shares during the same period.

