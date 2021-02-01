American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Revenue clocked in at $17.34 billion, up 8.88% YTD: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a low on 01/29/21, posting a -5.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.17. The company report on January 28, 2021 that American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results, including:.

Fourth-quarter revenue of $4.0 billion, down 64% year over year on a 53% year-over-year reduction in total available seat miles (ASMs).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 111604088 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 12.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.78%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $10.95 billion, with 509.05 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 80.46M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 111604088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.53. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.35 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 16.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.22 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.90 and a Gross Margin at -43.81. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -32.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted -2.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $4,659 million, or 45.90% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,917,956, which is approximately -0.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 49,184,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $844.5 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $498.96 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 14.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 37,520,566 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 50,010,660 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 183,802,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,334,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,152,972 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 35,855,997 shares during the same period.