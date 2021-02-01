AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Is Currently 53.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] price surged by 53.65 percent to reach at $4.63. The company report on January 30, 2021 that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Invites GameStop Corp. (GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) and BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) Investors to Contact its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Online Brokerages’ Market Manipulation Scheme.

Hagens Berman urges GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) investors to submit their losses now. The firm is investigating a potential market manipulation scheme perpetrated and certain investors may have valuable claims.

A sum of 594653177 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 84.62M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $16.00 and dropped to a low of $11.60 until finishing in the latest session at $13.26.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $5.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5.50, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On August 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 4 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 277.78. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 479.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 10.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.73.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 852.65. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 801.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$3,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -750.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $355 million, or 14.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,033,343, which is approximately 6.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,674,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.72 million in AMC stocks shares; and MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $28.44 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -2.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 7,273,228 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 6,250,947 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,243,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,767,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,719,732 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,510,992 shares during the same period.