Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Ambev S.A. [ABEV] is -8.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] price plunged by -3.79 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call.

Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA.F) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68787.

A sum of 26231205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.36M shares. Ambev S.A. shares reached a high of $2.87 and dropped to a low of $2.775 until finishing in the latest session at $2.79.

The one-year ABEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.35. The average equity rating for ABEV stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83.

ABEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambev S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.29. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.40.

Return on Total Capital for ABEV is now 24.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.00. Additionally, ABEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] managed to generate an average of $235,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

ABEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Insider Position Details

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 131,074,681 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 186,607,384 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 982,929,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,300,611,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,862,111 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 49,705,698 shares during the same period.

