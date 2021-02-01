Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] moved up 23.61: Why It’s Important

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: AAU] price surged by 23.61 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Almaden Comments on Media Reports.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) understands that certain media have reported that Mexico’s Supreme Court will soon make a ruling on the constitutionality of the Mexico’s mining code, stemming from a complaint brought in relation to the Company’s mineral claims in Ixtacamaxtitlán, Puebla State, Mexico.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Company wishes to confirm that the case pertaining to its Ixtaca mineral claims is not being heard at the Supreme Court level and therefore this reported ruling cannot relate to the Company’s Ixtaca project. The Company is aware that other mineral claims in Puebla State unrelated to the Company’s Ixtaca project are the subject of one or more complaints at the Supreme Court level, but the Company has no first-hand knowledge of the status of these cases.

A sum of 30269078 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.29M shares. Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.85 and dropped to a low of $0.60 until finishing in the latest session at $0.73.

Guru’s Opinion on Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Almaden Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

AAU Stock Performance Analysis:

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.47. With this latest performance, AAU shares gained by 56.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.52 for Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6945, while it was recorded at 0.6003 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6769 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Almaden Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AAU is now -5.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, AAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.80.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.90% of AAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAU stocks are: EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,009,413, which is approximately -17.987% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; GLOBAL STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,100,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in AAU stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $0.75 million in AAU stock with ownership of nearly -83.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Almaden Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:AAU] by around 649,580 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 6,052,949 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 697,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,005,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 282,192 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 63,000 shares during the same period.