AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] is 92.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] gained 18.31% or 0.26 points to close at $1.68 with a heavy trading volume of 29403669 shares. The company report on January 22, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced that on January 22, 2021, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market indicating that it has regained compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company regained compliance with the NASDAQ’s requirements when the closing bid price for the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days and the matter is now closed.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

“We are fully committed to maintaining our Nasdaq listing and value the opportunity to reach a large and diverse community of investors as we continue our efforts to deploy our artificial intelligences technologies for the development of effective pharmaceutical solutions,” commented Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido.

It opened the trading session at $1.49, the shares rose to $1.8199 and dropped to $1.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIKI points out that the company has recorded 46.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -257.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.06M shares, AIKI reached to a volume of 29403669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5510.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for AIKI stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.48. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 166.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.91 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8415, while it was recorded at 1.5040 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7665 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.10% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,440, which is approximately 393.925% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 101,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in AIKI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.15 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly -10.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 399,269 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 467,111 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 292,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 305,751 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 452,676 shares during the same period.