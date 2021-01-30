Uxin Limited [UXIN] is 28.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] loss -4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $1.12 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Uxin Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, announced that Mr. Zhen Zeng has tendered his resignation as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons. The Company’s board of directors has appointed Mr. Feng Lin, Uxin’s Vice President of finance, as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Zeng and Mr. Lin will work together closely to ensure a smooth transition. Going forward, Mr. Zeng will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company on capital markets related matters.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, commented, “We are pleased to announce that Feng will take on his new role as Uxin’s Chief Financial Officer. Since joining as Vice President of finance in 2019, Feng has played an instrumental role in the day-to-day management of the Company’s finance function. We believe that Feng’s extensive experience and dedication will strengthen the Company’s corporate strategy and overall financial management. We would also like to sincerely thank Zhen for his considerable efforts and contributions during his tenure as CFO. Zhen has been a trusted partner and has helped Uxin achieve various milestones over the last 10 years. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”.

Uxin Limited represents 332.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $339.17 million with the latest information. UXIN stock price has been found in the range of $1.11 to $1.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, UXIN reached a trading volume of 5293675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04.

Trading performance analysis for UXIN stock

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.50. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 20.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1783, while it was recorded at 1.2120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2415 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.13 and a Gross Margin at +56.59. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.51.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -28.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 542.42. Additionally, UXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 410.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$29,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uxin Limited posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UXIN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uxin Limited [UXIN]

There are presently around $75 million, or 33.10% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.23% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 10,075,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.28 million in UXIN stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $9.09 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 2,365,526 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,121,192 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 62,501,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,987,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 635,773 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 677,724 shares during the same period.