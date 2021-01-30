PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Is Currently 0.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.30%. The company report on January 29, 2021 that PepsiCo Appoints David Flavell to EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Flavell Succeeds Dave Yawman, who has chosen to leave PepsiCo after more than twenty-two years of dedicated service.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) (“PepsiCo”) announced that David Flavell has been appointed as EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Flavell, PepsiCo’s current SVP, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer, will succeed Dave Yawman, who departs PepsiCo after more than twenty-two years of dedicated service to pursue other interests. Flavell will begin his new role on March 1, with Yawman staying on in the interim to ensure a smooth and efficient transition.

Over the last 12 months, PEP stock dropped by -1.79%. The one-year PepsiCo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.79. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $193.77 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, PEP stock reached a trading volume of 5503034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $154.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $153, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 207.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.85, while it was recorded at 139.56 for the last single week of trading, and 137.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.85 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.89.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 22.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.43. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $27,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc. posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 6.12%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135,210 million, or 73.10% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,530,511, which is approximately -1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 103,054,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.34 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.87 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,187 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 28,401,705 shares. Additionally, 1,140 investors decreased positions by around 33,920,922 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 909,082,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 971,404,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,956,400 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,756,802 shares during the same period.