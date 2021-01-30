Noble Capital Markets lifts Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [AMEX: ASM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Avino Reports 60% Increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources to 75.9 Million Ounces Silver Equivalent at the Avino Property.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM: TSX/NYSE American, GV6: FSE, “Avino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate for the Company’s Avino Property located near Durango in west-central Mexico (the “Property”). The updated estimate includes the Property’s Avino Mine (Elena Tolosa – “ET”) vein systems, the San Gonzalo Mine, and the Property’s Oxide Tailings. The mineral resources estimate has been included in an updated technical report prepared by Tetra Tech Inc. under National Instrument 43-101 (“NI-43-101”), which will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s profile and filed on Form 6-K with the SEC within 45 days.

Highlights (compared to February 21, 2018).

Over the last 12 months, ASM stock rose by 128.13%. The average equity rating for ASM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $111.49 million, with 87.09 million shares outstanding and 86.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ASM stock reached a trading volume of 5292768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $4 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on ASM stock. On March 28, 2016, analysts increased their price target for ASM shares from 1.80 to 2.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

ASM Stock Performance Analysis:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ASM shares dropped by -10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1181, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9318 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.38 and a Gross Margin at -2.37. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

Return on Total Capital for ASM is now -6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.57. Additionally, ASM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

ASM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASM.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.53% of ASM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASM stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,302,450, which is approximately -2.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 243,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in ASM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.1 million in ASM stock with ownership of nearly -85.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [AMEX:ASM] by around 324,151 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,461,929 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 41,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,827,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 320,907 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 863,720 shares during the same period.