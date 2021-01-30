Market cap of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] reaches 154.21B – now what?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.14%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that McDonald’s Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results.

– McDonald’s delivered its strongest quarter of the year, recovering nearly 99% of fourth quarter 2019 global comparable sales.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

– U.S. comparable sales were 5.5% in the fourth quarter and 0.4% for the year, marking 6 consecutive years of positive comparable sales.

Over the last 12 months, MCD stock dropped by -3.55%. The one-year McDonald’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.43. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $154.21 billion, with 744.50 million shares outstanding and 744.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, MCD stock reached a trading volume of 5383360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $241.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on MCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 293.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.78, while it was recorded at 211.18 for the last single week of trading, and 204.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.74. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.59.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 27.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.98. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $29,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MCD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McDonald’s Corporation posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 5.50%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102,447 million, or 68.80% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,430,203, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,194,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.38 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.89 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -1.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,014 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 18,864,729 shares. Additionally, 1,066 investors decreased positions by around 17,684,109 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 458,796,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,345,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,506,907 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,396,852 shares during the same period.