Janney lifts PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] traded at a low on 01/28/21, posting a -5.67 loss after which it closed the day' session at $44.57.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 28, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5441213 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PulteGroup Inc. stands at 5.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $11.62 billion, with 268.36 million shares outstanding and 259.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 5441213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $55.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.11.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.78, while it was recorded at 47.46 for the last single week of trading, and 40.27 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.33 and a Gross Margin at +23.33. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.85.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.32. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $191,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PulteGroup Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 16.50%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $10,243 million, or 90.20% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,082,686, which is approximately -2.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,885,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $608.46 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 5.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 21,636,084 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 22,328,388 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 185,864,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,829,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,968,090 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,972,418 shares during the same period.