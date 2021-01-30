For Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM], Analyst sees a drop to $39. What next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] gained 7.94% or 2.96 points to close at $40.26 with a heavy trading volume of 5479192 shares. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Tukatech Offers New Year Gift For First Time Users.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn't mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That's why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $39.59, the shares rose to $41.36 and dropped to $39.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WPM points out that the company has recorded -26.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -115.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, WPM reached to a volume of 5479192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $61.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WPM shares from 31 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

Trading performance analysis for WPM stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.51, while it was recorded at 39.60 for the last single week of trading, and 45.40 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.18 and a Gross Margin at +39.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Total Capital for WPM is now 4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.50. Additionally, WPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] managed to generate an average of $2,930,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 26.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

There are presently around $10,423 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 23,625,777, which is approximately -17.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 19,871,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.02 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $737.75 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -15.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 17,560,764 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 23,664,326 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 217,662,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,887,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,655,130 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 459,428 shares during the same period.