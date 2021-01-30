Exelon Corporation [EXC] Is Currently 2.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] traded at a high on 01/28/21, posting a 2.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.04. The company report on January 28, 2021 that ComEd Warns of Imposters Approaching Customers at Home to Steal Money and Personal Information.

Scammers pose as ComEd or other service workers to lure residents outside, while accomplices enter empty homes to steal possessions.

With people spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, imposters are taking advantage of residents who may be alone to rob them of their possessions and financial information. These imposters can show up at small businesses as well as homes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5317595 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exelon Corporation stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $41.48 billion, with 976.00 million shares outstanding and 972.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 5317595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.05, while it was recorded at 42.36 for the last single week of trading, and 39.04 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.72.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.05. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $89,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $32,022 million, or 80.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,299,143, which is approximately -1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 78,084,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.04 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -1.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 40,166,515 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 45,879,040 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 675,653,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 761,698,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,690,872 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,513,504 shares during the same period.