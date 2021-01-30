Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Stock trading around $34.70 per share: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] traded at a low on 01/28/21, posting a -2.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.70. The company report on January 29, 2021 that T. Rowe Price Experts Publish 2021 Financial Checklist For Retirement Savers.

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, has published a 2021 monthly financial checklist featuring expert tips for retirement savers. With the financial challenges many investors face due to the Global Pandemic, the new year is an opportunity to review financial plans and refocus financial goals.

The checklist acts as a monthly financial guide for investors, providing tips and ideas for building a plan with checkpoints along the way to ensure investors continue to track their progress throughout the year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5143644 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Conagra Brands Inc. stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $16.80 billion, with 489.10 million shares outstanding and 486.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 5143644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $38.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.35, while it was recorded at 35.06 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.60.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 11.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $50,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.48%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $13,960 million, or 86.00% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 57,144,527, which is approximately 0.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,504,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 1.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 25,463,419 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 20,991,469 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 355,861,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,316,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,000,106 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,923,729 shares during the same period.