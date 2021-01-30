CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] moved up 1.69: Why It’s Important

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] price surged by 1.69 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on January 28, 2021 that CNX Resources Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE:CNX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72186.

A sum of 5326297 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. CNX Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $13.3127 and dropped to a low of $12.22 until finishing in the latest session at $12.64.

The one-year CNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.29. The average equity rating for CNX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $14.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CNX Stock Performance Analysis:

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 20.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNX Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.01. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.70. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$172,869 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 369.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,558 million, or 93.10% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 35,587,117, which is approximately -3.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,982,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.13 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $195.98 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly 9.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 30,215,995 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 30,128,580 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 142,058,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,402,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,198,809 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 13,490,644 shares during the same period.