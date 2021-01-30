Citigroup slashes price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] – find out why.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] slipped around -1.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $83.38 at the close of the session, down -1.72%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Edwards Lifesciences Reports Fourth Quarter Results.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Outlook.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock is now -8.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EW Stock saw the intraday high of $85.60 and lowest of $82.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.08, which means current price is +1.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 5273524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $94.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $89 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. On April 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 250 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 77.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has EW stock performed recently?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.53, while it was recorded at 85.23 for the last single week of trading, and 78.81 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +73.43. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 27.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.36. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $75,317 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 11.77%.

Insider trade positions for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $42,439 million, or 87.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,037,509, which is approximately -0.684% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,841,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.23 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -1.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 34,311,851 shares. Additionally, 452 investors decreased positions by around 25,498,366 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 449,169,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,979,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,321,577 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,485,824 shares during the same period.