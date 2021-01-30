Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] moved up 206.39: Why It’s Important

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] gained 206.39% on the last trading session, reaching $5.76 price per share at the time. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Barnwell Industries Reaches Agreement With MRMP Stockholders to End Potential Proxy Contest.

Agrees to Designated Slate of Directors for Election at 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE-American: BRN) (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a cooperation and support agreement with MRMP-Managers LLC, Ned L. Sherwood Revocable Trust, Ned L. Sherwood and Bradley M. Tirpak (collectively, the “MRMP Stockholders”), with respect to the potential proxy contest pertaining to the election of directors to our Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Barnwell Industries Inc. represents 8.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.94 million with the latest information. BRN stock price has been found in the range of $1.81 to $6.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 259.79K shares, BRN reached a trading volume of 5557833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRN in the course of the last twelve months was 124.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for BRN stock

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 160.64. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 400.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 519.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 512.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.79 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.44, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 0.97 for the last 200 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] managed to generate an average of -$110,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.90% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 252,044, which is approximately 15.965% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in BRN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.43 million in BRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 110,628 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,467 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 453,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,926 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.