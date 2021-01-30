Avantor Inc. [AVTR] is 4.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avantor Inc. [NYSE: AVTR] price surged by 4.86 percent to reach at $1.37. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Avantor® Declares Dividend on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of its 6.250% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of $0.78 per share at a rate per share of 1.560%, payable on February 15, 2021 to holders of record on February 1, 2021.

About Avantor Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit avantorsciences.com.

A sum of 5466036 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.29M shares. Avantor Inc. shares reached a high of $29.94 and dropped to a low of $28.51 until finishing in the latest session at $29.54.

The one-year AVTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.62. The average equity rating for AVTR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avantor Inc. [AVTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $30.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avantor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Avantor Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avantor Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AVTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, AVTR shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.82, while it was recorded at 29.77 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avantor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avantor Inc. [AVTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +26.63. Avantor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.63.

Return on Total Capital for AVTR is now 7.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.48. Additionally, AVTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] managed to generate an average of $3,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Avantor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AVTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avantor Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc. go to 24.88%.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,604 million, or 83.80% of AVTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVTR stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 64,016,093, which is approximately -28.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 51,421,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in AVTR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 billion in AVTR stock with ownership of nearly -28.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avantor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Avantor Inc. [NYSE:AVTR] by around 88,176,811 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 73,757,951 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 332,455,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,389,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVTR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,783,522 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,746,888 shares during the same period.