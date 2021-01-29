why SLM Corporation [SLM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.11

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] jumped around 1.71 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.93 at the close of the session, up 13.99%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that SLM Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72180.

SLM Corporation stock is now 12.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLM Stock saw the intraday high of $14.16 and lowest of $13.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.15, which means current price is +15.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 14828103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SLM Corporation [SLM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $14.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on SLM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.61.

How has SLM stock performed recently?

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.20, while it was recorded at 13.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +76.33. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.34.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 9.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.20. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $304,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SLM Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $4,495 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,910,551, which is approximately -8.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 32,294,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.64 million in SLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $379.23 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly -3.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 35,269,992 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 43,003,882 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 289,570,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,844,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,762,733 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,960,166 shares during the same period.