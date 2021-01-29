why OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.38

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] jumped around 3.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $48.28 at the close of the session, up 8.37%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that OneMain Holdings Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) plans to report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, February 8, 2021. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

A conference call to discuss the company’s results, outlook and related matters will be held on Tuesday, February 9, at 8:00 am Eastern time. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-330-3668 (U.S. domestic) or 678-304-6859 (international), and using conference ID 7695838, or via a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website, or by dialing 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 404-537-3406, and using conference ID 7695838, beginning approximately two hours after the event. The replay of the conference call will be available via audio webcast through February 24, 2021.

OneMain Holdings Inc. stock is now 0.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OMF Stock saw the intraday high of $48.75 and lowest of $45.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.16, which means current price is +8.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 670.66K shares, OMF reached a trading volume of 1144740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $54.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $45, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on OMF stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for OMF shares from 37.50 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45.

How has OMF stock performed recently?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, OMF shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.35, while it was recorded at 48.16 for the last single week of trading, and 32.60 for the last 200 days.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +85.72. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for OMF is now 5.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.57. Additionally, OMF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 377.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] managed to generate an average of $88,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 4.86%.

Insider trade positions for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

There are presently around $5,517 million, or 95.80% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 43,581,932, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,548,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.57 million in OMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $319.66 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly -8.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 6,899,227 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 6,432,102 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 100,942,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,273,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,223,478 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,543 shares during the same period.