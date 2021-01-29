why Conn’s Inc. [CONN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.67

Conn’s Inc. [NASDAQ: CONN] surged by $1.74 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.93 during the day while it closed the day at $16.03. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Conn’s HomePlus Enters Orlando with Two New Stores.

Specialty retailer continues Florida expansion, offering Orlando residents an affordable alternative for home products.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, announces its continued expansion into Florida with two new Conn’s HomePlus showrooms opening in Orlando this February.

Conn’s Inc. stock has also gained 16.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CONN stock has inclined by 53.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.56% and gained 37.13% year-on date.

The market cap for CONN stock reached $471.92 million, with 29.14 million shares outstanding and 19.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 352.31K shares, CONN reached a trading volume of 1202876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conn’s Inc. [CONN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONN shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Conn’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $20 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Conn’s Inc. stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CONN shares from 30 to 23.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conn’s Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CONN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

CONN stock trade performance evaluation

Conn’s Inc. [CONN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.16. With this latest performance, CONN shares gained by 18.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.96 for Conn’s Inc. [CONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.49, while it was recorded at 14.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Conn’s Inc. [CONN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conn’s Inc. [CONN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.92 and a Gross Margin at +54.80. Conn’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for CONN is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conn’s Inc. [CONN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.72. Additionally, CONN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conn’s Inc. [CONN] managed to generate an average of $12,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Conn’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conn’s Inc. [CONN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conn’s Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CONN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conn’s Inc. go to 23.00%.

Conn’s Inc. [CONN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $226 million, or 55.30% of CONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,076,364, which is approximately 6.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,153,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.77 million in CONN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.64 million in CONN stock with ownership of nearly 10.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conn’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Conn’s Inc. [NASDAQ:CONN] by around 1,721,694 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,527,612 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 10,579,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,829,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,106 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,200,777 shares during the same period.