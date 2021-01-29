why Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.16

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] jumped around 6.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $68.20 at the close of the session, up 11.42%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Anaplan Appoints Bill Schuh as Chief Revenue Officer.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of the leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, announced that Bill Schuh has joined its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer effective. In his new role, Schuh will manage the company’s go-to-market organization and overall growth engine worldwide, including the company’s extensive network of partnerships with global and regional systems integrators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005938/en/.

Anaplan Inc. stock is now -5.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAN Stock saw the intraday high of $69.50 and lowest of $62.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.37, which means current price is +11.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 3721932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $79.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $66 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $85, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PLAN stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLAN shares from 70 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

How has PLAN stock performed recently?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, PLAN shares dropped by -5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.76, while it was recorded at 67.31 for the last single week of trading, and 55.30 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.28 and a Gross Margin at +73.92. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.88.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -44.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$93,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

Insider trade positions for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

There are presently around $9,284 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,158,094, which is approximately 40.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,566,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788.84 million in PLAN stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $463.82 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 31,654,273 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 25,073,157 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 79,394,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,121,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,964,392 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 10,592,373 shares during the same period.