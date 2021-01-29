Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $33.96 on 01/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.94, while the highest price level was $34.99. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Kraft Dinner Releases Limited-Edition Pink Candy KD for Valentine’s Day.

Kraft Dinner sweetens up the cheesiest holiday with a new way to show love.

After launching Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese in October, Kraft is now launching a limited-edition Candy KD for Valentine’s Day. Made with the iconic cheesy taste Canadians know and love, exclusive pink Candy KD features hints of sweet, sweet candy. This twist on the beloved classic will have Canadians from coast-to-coast whispering “let’s mac out.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.02 percent and weekly performance of 3.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 6618165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $36.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $30 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KHC shares from 30 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.53, while it was recorded at 33.95 for the last single week of trading, and 32.30 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.04 and a Gross Margin at +32.55. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $52,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kraft Heinz Company posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -3.20%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,568 million, or 79.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.73% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,658,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.49 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 5.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 39,872,163 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 26,807,533 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 656,747,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,427,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,495,667 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 9,345,403 shares during the same period.