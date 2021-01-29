Wall Street Analyst Initiated Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] gained 9.57% or 0.31 points to close at $3.55 with a heavy trading volume of 1068546 shares. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Summit Wireless Technologies Reports $5.1 Million of Net Proceeds from Exercises of Warrants during the Last 90 Days.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, announced that warrants exercised in the fourth quarter of 2020, along with warrants previously exercised this month and those which certain warrant holders have agreed to exercise as of January 18, 2021, will result in its receipt of an aggregate of approximately $5.1 million in net proceeds.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, warrant holders exercised warrants for 320,000 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $750,000.

It opened the trading session at $3.32, the shares rose to $3.69 and dropped to $3.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WISA points out that the company has recorded 59.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -106.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, WISA reached to a volume of 1068546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for WISA stock

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -669.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.26. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -722.57.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -452.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -488.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -488.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -250.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$267,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. posted -3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.80% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with ownership of 70,000, which is approximately -6.964% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 35,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in WISA stocks shares; and PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI, currently with $48000.0 in WISA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 17,447 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 7,103 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 102,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,640 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863 shares during the same period.