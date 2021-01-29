Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] closed the trading session at $5.03 on 01/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.56, while the highest price level was $6.97. The company report on December 12, 2020 that Sino-Global Announces Closing of Approximately $4.8 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global”, the “Company” or “SINO”), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistical integrated solutions provider, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering and concurrent private placement with certain accredited investors to purchase a total of $4.8 million of its common stock and warrants.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 144.42 percent and weekly performance of 41.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 128.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 163.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 173.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 686.59K shares, SINO reached to a volume of 1651330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

SINO stock trade performance evaluation

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.04. With this latest performance, SINO shares gained by 163.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.58 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.71. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.73.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -30.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.89. Additionally, SINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$822,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of SINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINO stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 10,407, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.00% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in SINO stocks shares; and JBF CAPITAL, INC., currently with $8000.0 in SINO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 12,177 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 30,393 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 27,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,177 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,700 shares during the same period.