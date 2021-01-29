Wall Street Analyst Initiated Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNPR] jumped around 1.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.51 at the close of the session, up 28.94%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Monopar Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Compositions of Matter for a Novel Family of Camsirubicin Analogs.

-Issued patent expands and strengthens Monopar’s existing camsirubicin IP portfolio-Phase 2 initiation for camsirubicin in advanced soft tissue sarcoma remains on track for early 2021.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, announced the issuance of a U.S. patent (US 10,450,340) covering compositions of matter for a novel family of camsirubicin analogs. The patent, which expands the Company’s camsirubicin intellectual property portfolio, is expected to expire in 2038 not including any patent term extensions.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 39.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNPR Stock saw the intraday high of $11.60 and lowest of $8.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.50, which means current price is +41.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.97K shares, MNPR reached a trading volume of 1967209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has MNPR stock performed recently?

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.98. With this latest performance, MNPR shares gained by 32.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.81 for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MNPR is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] managed to generate an average of -$603,553 per employee.Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.70 and a Current Ratio set at 29.70.

Earnings analysis for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNPR.

Insider trade positions for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of MNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNPR stocks are: NORTHERN TRUST CORP with ownership of 64,748, which is approximately 30.139% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 4,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in MNPR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $21000.0 in MNPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNPR] by around 19,710 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,099 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 54,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNPR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,715 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 170 shares during the same period.