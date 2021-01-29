Wall Street Analyst Initiated Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] slipped around -1.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.60 at the close of the session, down -5.60%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Howmet Aerospace to Present at Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced that John C. Plant, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tolga Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

A real-time audio webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock is now -17.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HWM Stock saw the intraday high of $24.45 and lowest of $22.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.10, which means current price is +3.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 8111436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $32.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HWM shares from 21 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has HWM stock performed recently?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.87. With this latest performance, HWM shares dropped by -13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.17, while it was recorded at 25.62 for the last single week of trading, and 18.41 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.31.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.69. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $11,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM.

Insider trade positions for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $8,859 million, or 90.50% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 41,565,658, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,581,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $957.72 million in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $885.53 million in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 37,040,517 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 45,216,682 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 293,130,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,387,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,073,591 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,949,415 shares during the same period.