Saturday, January 30, 2021
Wall Street Analyst Initiated America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Edison Baldwin

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] loss -0.79% or -0.11 points to close at $13.85 with a heavy trading volume of 5655977 shares. The company report on June 5, 2020 that América Móvil Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX] [NYSE: AMOV], announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and a translation into Spanish of the 2019 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”), with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

It opened the trading session at $14.00, the shares rose to $14.05 and dropped to $13.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMX points out that the company has recorded 5.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, AMX reached to a volume of 5655977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $18.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMX stock

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.40, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for AMX is now 17.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 418.67. Additionally, AMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 331.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] managed to generate an average of $353,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 14.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 20,256,843 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 16,566,620 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 203,986,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,810,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,309,206 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,509,229 shares during the same period.

