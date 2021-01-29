Saturday, January 30, 2021
Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Is Currently 0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.96%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 13, 2020.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, VIPS stock rose by 108.82%. The one-year Vipshop Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.1. The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.98 billion, with 676.86 million shares outstanding and 543.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.37M shares, VIPS stock reached a trading volume of 6297442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $26.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

VIPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.58, while it was recorded at 28.43 for the last single week of trading, and 20.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vipshop Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +21.35. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.32.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 18.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.28. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $28,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VIPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 2.98%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,233 million, or 62.60% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 41,505,405, which is approximately 384.298% of the company’s market cap and around 7.95% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,146,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.87 million in VIPS stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $421.03 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly -1.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 84,497,840 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 66,619,507 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 182,328,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,445,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,254,660 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 21,934,564 shares during the same period.

