Vertical Research lifts AGCO Corporation [AGCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced the election of Matthew Tsien to its Board of Directors effective January 22, 2021. “We are delighted to have Matthew join our Board,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO Corporation. “His wealth of knowledge and experience with technology and product development will be invaluable as we continue to evolve AGCO’s smart solutions for our farmer customers. He will provide an important perspective and contribution to our board.”.

Mr. Tsien, who is 60, is Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at General Motors (GM) and President of General Motors Ventures. Mr. Tsien joined GM in 1976 and has served in various leadership roles. In his current capacity, he leads GM future technology and has management responsibility for GM Research & Development. Previously, Mr. Tsien served as Executive Vice President and President of GM China where he held P&L responsibility for GM’s operations in China and led a team comprised of 50,000 employees in multiple joint ventures. During his tenure in China, GM achieved unprecedented growth and brought in the technologies that would enable the company’s long-term success in China, especially in electrification and connectivity. Mr. Tsien earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University, a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Science degree in management of technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It opened the trading session at $105.77, the shares rose to $112.96 and dropped to $105.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGCO points out that the company has recorded 77.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -218.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 759.18K shares, AGCO reached to a volume of 1157439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGCO shares is $120.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for AGCO Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AGCO Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AGCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGCO Corporation is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGCO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AGCO Corporation [AGCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, AGCO shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.69 for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.53, while it was recorded at 110.51 for the last single week of trading, and 74.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGCO Corporation [AGCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.90 and a Gross Margin at +21.27. AGCO Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for AGCO is now 11.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.40. Additionally, AGCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] managed to generate an average of $5,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.AGCO Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGCO Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO Corporation go to 15.97%.

There are presently around $6,603 million, or 83.00% of AGCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,449,878, which is approximately -4.843% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,294,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.26 million in AGCO stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $428.65 million in AGCO stock with ownership of nearly -6.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGCO Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in AGCO Corporation [NYSE:AGCO] by around 5,827,016 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 7,336,583 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 45,564,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,727,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGCO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,562,706 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 271,480 shares during the same period.