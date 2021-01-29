Under Armour Inc. [UA] is 1.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.36 during the day while it closed the day at $15.17. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Under Armour Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings And Conference Call Date.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its fourth quarter and full year (ended Dec. 31st) on Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. EST to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also loss -5.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UA stock has inclined by 27.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.85% and gained 1.95% year-on date.

The market cap for UA stock reached $6.85 billion, with 451.83 million shares outstanding and 350.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 8455814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69.

UA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.15, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,414 million, or 72.51% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,027,078, which is approximately -10.214% of the company’s market cap and around 16.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,247,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.16 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $248.44 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 11.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 21,872,616 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 22,722,527 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 114,518,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,113,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,455,931 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,321,998 shares during the same period.