UBS slashes price target on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] – find out why.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] traded at a high on 01/28/21, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $145.83. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-667-0469, and the international dial-in number is 1-346-406-0807. The Conference ID is 4754967. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investor.onepeloton.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6268279 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at 6.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.21%.

The market cap for PTON stock reached $42.23 billion, with 288.72 million shares outstanding and 253.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.90M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 6268279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $153.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $148, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on PTON stock. On December 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 145 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 8.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 72.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 362.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.63, while it was recorded at 151.09 for the last single week of trading, and 88.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.12 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$19,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peloton Interactive Inc. go to -6.10%.

There are presently around $26,112 million, or 71.70% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,016,944, which is approximately 15.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 15,781,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in PTON stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.57 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 44,127,961 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 36,080,524 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 98,850,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,059,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,168,327 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,019,651 shares during the same period.