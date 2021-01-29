Sunrun Inc. [RUN] is 3.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] surged by $2.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $72.93 during the day while it closed the day at $71.84. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Sunrun Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $350 Million of Convertible Senior Notes with 50% Conversion Premium.

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) (“Sunrun”) announced the pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Sunrun also granted the initial purchasers of the notes the option to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of the notes within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued. The sale of the notes is expected to close on January 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Sunrun, will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on February 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed. The initial conversion rate will be 8.4807 shares of Sunrun’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $117.91 per share of Sunrun’s common stock). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 50% over the $78.61 per share last reported sale price of Sunrun’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 25, 2021. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Sunrun’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Sunrun’s common stock, at Sunrun’s election.

Sunrun Inc. stock has also loss -17.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUN stock has inclined by 31.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 96.26% and gained 3.55% year-on date.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $14.36 billion, with 197.53 million shares outstanding and 146.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 6720213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $80.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RUN shares from 25 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 5.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.81. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 323.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.16, while it was recorded at 76.47 for the last single week of trading, and 46.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.39 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.02. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $5,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 40.93%.

There are presently around $13,797 million, or 74.10% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 31,854,882, which is approximately -16.808% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 29,773,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.44 billion in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 5.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 42,716,623 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 31,239,034 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 118,090,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,046,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,834,947 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,404,991 shares during the same period.