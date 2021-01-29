Stifel slashes price target on The RealReal Inc. [REAL] – find out why.

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] closed the trading session at $25.06 on 01/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.75, while the highest price level was $27.38. The company report on January 13, 2021 that The RealReal Issues First-Ever Luxury Consignment Report.

Younger consignors dominate luxury resale; Investment pieces earn consignors more than ever.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)–the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods– released its 2021 Luxury Consignment Report. The report charts the top 2020 trends and shifts impacting luxury resale value, which The RealReal determines based on advanced technology, its real-time pricing algorithm that factors up to 50 attributes per item across ~16 million items sold, and human expertise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.25 percent and weekly performance of -9.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 79.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 82.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 8207448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $22.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

REAL stock trade performance evaluation

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.73. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.51, while it was recorded at 24.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.95 and a Gross Margin at +63.89. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.42.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -51.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$41,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The RealReal Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,868 million, or 89.20% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,450,565, which is approximately 3.216% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.34 million in REAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $117.76 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 17.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 17,456,717 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 12,769,755 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 44,323,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,549,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,224,708 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,075,377 shares during the same period.