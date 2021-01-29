Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain 3.33% so far this year. What now?

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] traded at a high on 01/28/21, posting a 9.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.60. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Edgenuity Reports Success Using Smartsheet to Better Support Customers, Partners, and Employees.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, announced that Edgenuity, a leading provider of online curriculum and instructional services for the K–12 market, has achieved measurable success using Smartsheet to better provide support for its customers, partners, and employees. Since implementing Smartsheet in 2017, Edgenuity has seen improved collaboration and coordination across departments, and has been able to streamline processes such as account renewals and new customer onboarding.

As a leading—and rapidly growing—provider of educational services, Edgenuity needed a solution to bridge data living across multiple systems to align internal departments responsible for deploying, managing, and overseeing its operations. By collaborating with Smartsheet, the Edgenuity customer service team was better enabled to support the districts, schools, and students they serve.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2146418 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Smartsheet Inc. stands at 6.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.29%.

The market cap for SMAR stock reached $8.51 billion, with 121.20 million shares outstanding and 116.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, SMAR reached a trading volume of 2146418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $78.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SMAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

How has SMAR stock performed recently?

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, SMAR shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.64, while it was recorded at 69.72 for the last single week of trading, and 54.53 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.31 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.42.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -27.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.66. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$60,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smartsheet Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMAR.

Insider trade positions for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

There are presently around $8,256 million, or 99.00% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,340,317, which is approximately 0.728% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,073,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $721.29 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $442.59 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly 14.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 17,934,309 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 20,786,053 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 76,585,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,306,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,005,537 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 9,814,281 shares during the same period.