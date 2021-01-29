Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] moved up 8.51: Why It’s Important

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [AMEX: SVM] jumped around 0.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.12 at the close of the session, up 8.51%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Silvercorp Won Auction To Acquire the Zhonghe Silver Project in Luoning County, Henan Province, China.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) announces that its subsidiary, Henan Found Mining Co. Ltd. (“Henan Found”), won an online auction to acquire the exploration rights to the Zhonghe Silver Project (the “Zhonghe Project”) from the Henan provincial government. The auction was held on December 17, 2020 and following a public comment period, the Company received confirmation of its successful bid. The Zhonghe Project covers an area of 4.96 square kilometres (“km”) approximately 50 km (75 km by road) northeast of Silvercorp’s Ying Mining District, also located in Luoning County.

Silver-lead-zinc mineralization at the Zhonghe Project is similar to that found at the SGX Mine in the Ying Mining District (i.e., massive galena lenses in structural veins). Highlights of selected drill intercepts include:.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock is now -8.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SVM Stock saw the intraday high of $6.38 and lowest of $5.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.91, which means current price is +10.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, SVM reached a trading volume of 2791712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVM shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.25 to $4.35, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Neutral rating on SVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvercorp Metals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

How has SVM stock performed recently?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, SVM shares dropped by -6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.84. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for SVM is now 10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, SVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] managed to generate an average of $50,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]

There are presently around $359 million, or 26.80% of SVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,077,407, which is approximately 6.733% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 5,201,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.83 million in SVM stocks shares; and MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, currently with $30.59 million in SVM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. [AMEX:SVM] by around 14,596,099 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,196,367 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,915,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,708,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,622,145 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,369,968 shares during the same period.