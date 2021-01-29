Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] Revenue clocked in at $6.99 billion, down -1.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] traded at a high on 01/28/21, posting a 9.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.69.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5851861 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at 4.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.54%.

The market cap for SBSW stock reached $11.79 billion, with 668.40 million shares outstanding and 228.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 5851861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $20.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SBSW stock performed recently?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.89. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.18, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 11.55 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.70 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.09.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 12.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.29. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] managed to generate an average of $735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

There are presently around $1,195 million, or 13.40% of SBSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: EXOR INVESTMENTS (UK) LLP with ownership of 9,627,093, which is approximately -19.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,975,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.44 million in SBSW stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $79.94 million in SBSW stock with ownership of nearly 15.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 21,439,783 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 33,841,715 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,880,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,161,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,919,616 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 558,877 shares during the same period.