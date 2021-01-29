Friday, January 29, 2021
Ring Energy Inc. [REI] Is Currently 13.73 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] gained 13.73% or 0.14 points to close at $1.16 with a heavy trading volume of 13708580 shares. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Ring Energy, Inc., Announces Relocation of Its Headquarters From Midland, Texas to The Woodlands, Texas.

Ring Expects Meaningful Annual Cost Savings from Relocations and Related Closures.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) (“Ring” or “the Company”) announced that its corporate headquarters was relocated to the greater Houston area effective January 19, 2021. The new address of the Company’s headquarters is 1725 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite 900, The Woodlands, Texas 77380. Additionally, Ring has closed its Andrews, Texas field office, downsized its Midland office and will be closing its Tulsa office at the end of the first quarter 2021. These initiatives will result in meaningful annual general and administrative (“G&A”) cost savings as the Company is decreasing its overall office space and lease costs.

It opened the trading session at $1.02, the shares rose to $1.25 and dropped to $1.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REI points out that the company has recorded 1.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -169.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, REI reached to a volume of 13708580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while SunTrust analysts kept a Hold rating on REI stock. On August 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for REI shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for REI stock

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.43. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 70.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8043, while it was recorded at 1.0700 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8868 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.35. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 9.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.50. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] managed to generate an average of $508,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ring Energy Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

There are presently around $19 million, or 34.30% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC with ownership of 3,373,992, which is approximately 0.808% of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 2,623,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 million in REI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.65 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly -34.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 2,761,631 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 13,386,827 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,195,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,344,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,433 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,731,434 shares during the same period.

