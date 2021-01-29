Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] Stock trading around $1.18 per share: What’s Next?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ: PXS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.27%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Pyxis Tankers to Present at NobleCon 17 Investor Conference.

MAROUSSI, GREECE – January 15, 2020 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS), (the “Company” or “Pyxis Tankers”), a growth – orientated pure play product tanker company, announced that its CEO, Mr. Eddie Valentis will present on Wednesday, January 20th at Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeen Annual Investor Virtual Conference at 1:30 pm EST. The conference is virtual and there is no cost, obligation nor restriction to investors to attend: www.noblecon17.com A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available on Thursday, January 21th on the Company’s website, http://www.pyxistankers.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ website: www.nobleconference.com and on its investor portal, Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. The webcast and presentation will be archived on Noble website for 90 days following its event and the Company’s website.

Webcast: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/b2ce0a0d3d1749819954504100ebc7d31d.

Over the last 12 months, PXS stock rose by 13.46%. The one-year Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.84. The average equity rating for PXS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.49 million, with 21.15 million shares outstanding and 3.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 878.65K shares, PXS stock reached a trading volume of 2800295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXS shares is $1.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Financial have made an estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Hold rating on PXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

PXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, PXS shares gained by 45.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9088, while it was recorded at 1.0700 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8862 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pyxis Tankers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.82 and a Gross Margin at +15.55. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.01.

Return on Total Capital for PXS is now 0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.55. Additionally, PXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

PXS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -750.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXS.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of PXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 70,338, which is approximately 4.61% of the company’s market cap and around 81.68% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 1,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in PXS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.0 in PXS stock with ownership of nearly -95.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pyxis Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ:PXS] by around 3,100 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 46,568 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 21,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 46,005 shares during the same period.