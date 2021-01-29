PTC Inc. [PTC] Revenue clocked in at $1.46 billion, up 15.65% YTD: What’s Next?

PTC Inc. [NASDAQ: PTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.77%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that PTC Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results.

Strong ARR, Revenue and Cash Flow Performance.

Raises FY’21 Guidance.

Over the last 12 months, PTC stock rose by 65.80%. The one-year PTC Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.25. The average equity rating for PTC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.98 billion, with 116.09 million shares outstanding and 104.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 716.53K shares, PTC stock reached a trading volume of 3846003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PTC Inc. [PTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTC shares is $127.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PTC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $88 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for PTC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PTC Inc. is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTC in the course of the last twelve months was 74.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PTC Stock Performance Analysis:

PTC Inc. [PTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, PTC shares gained by 16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for PTC Inc. [PTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.61, while it was recorded at 130.09 for the last single week of trading, and 90.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PTC Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PTC Inc. [PTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.11. PTC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.96.

Return on Total Capital for PTC is now 11.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PTC Inc. [PTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.85. Additionally, PTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PTC Inc. [PTC] managed to generate an average of $20,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.PTC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PTC Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC Inc. go to 18.74%.