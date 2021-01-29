Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] Stock trading around $40.62 per share: What’s Next?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: PBH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.04%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Staar Surgical Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Prestige Consumer Healthcare & Bridge Bancorp to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Staar Surgical Co. (NASD: STAA) will replace Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.(NYSE: PBH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare will replace Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE: FBM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 29. American Securities LLC is acquiring Foundation Building Materials in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Over the last 12 months, PBH stock dropped by -3.08%. The one-year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.98. The average equity rating for PBH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.03 billion, with 50.33 million shares outstanding and 49.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 418.41K shares, PBH stock reached a trading volume of 10069013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBH shares is $42.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, PBH shares gained by 15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.55 for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.82, while it was recorded at 40.49 for the last single week of trading, and 37.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.19 and a Gross Margin at +55.73. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.77.

Return on Total Capital for PBH is now 10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, PBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] managed to generate an average of $273,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. go to 4.00%.

There are presently around $2,142 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,921,819, which is approximately -3.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,779,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.14 million in PBH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $141.2 million in PBH stock with ownership of nearly -0.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:PBH] by around 2,502,384 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 4,191,120 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 46,042,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,736,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBH stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,859 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 457,543 shares during the same period.