Friday, January 29, 2021
PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] stock Reiterated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $0.80

By Brandon Evans

PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX: PED] surged by $1.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.50 during the day while it closed the day at $2.89. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Large Ring Energy, Inc. Shareholders Concerned with Conflicts of Interest and Potential Violations of Fiduciary Duties Call for all Shareholders to Withhold Votes on all Directors.

American Resources, Inc., and SK Energy LLC, the investment vehicle of Dr. Simon Kukes, one of the largest shareholders of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI), announced that they believe that the slate of Directors that are listed in the proxy mailed out by the company do not represent the best interests of all shareholders. As a result of this, they urge all shareholders to withhold votes on all Directors.

Frequently, when other publicly traded companies have put before their shareholders a slate of Board candidates riddled with potential conflicts of interest, the shareholders of many of these other companies have responded by withholding votes for some or all directors (for example, Disney Company at its 2004 annual meeting, Comverse Technology at its 2011 annual meeting, HomeStreet, Inc. at its 2018 annual meeting, and many others). When the voting results were publicly announced, the large number of withheld votes served to persuade the incumbent Board to add shareholder representatives to the Board. These shareholder representatives generally improved the overall quality of corporate governance and frequently resulted in higher shareholder returns. A similar analogy to Ring Energy, albeit much larger, is Occidental Petroleum whose stock is up approximately 60% since March 25, 2020 when four board members were replaced by representatives nominated and approved by a prominent activist investor in a settlement with management.

PEDEVCO Corp. stock has also gained 102.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PED stock has inclined by 74.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 217.51% and gained 91.39% year-on date.

The market cap for PED stock reached $194.41 million, with 72.25 million shares outstanding and 8.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 588.76K shares, PED reached a trading volume of 40531228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for PEDEVCO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PEDEVCO Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

PED stock trade performance evaluation

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.10. With this latest performance, PED shares gained by 140.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.73 for PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.36, while it was recorded at 1.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.13 for the last 200 days.

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.03 and a Gross Margin at -38.44. PEDEVCO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.58.

Return on Total Capital for PED is now -13.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, PED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] managed to generate an average of -$693,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.PEDEVCO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of PED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 445,601, which is approximately 331.124% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 284,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in PED stocks shares; and TRAYNOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.14 million in PED stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PEDEVCO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX:PED] by around 456,565 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 97,932 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 413,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 967,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PED stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,047 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,393 shares during the same period.

