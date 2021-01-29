Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] Stock trading around $50.39 per share: What’s Next?

Ozon Holdings PLC [NASDAQ: OZON] gained 8.60% on the last trading session, reaching $50.39 price per share at the time.

Ozon Holdings PLC represents 190.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.60 billion with the latest information. OZON stock price has been found in the range of $48.33 to $51.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, OZON reached a trading volume of 1365596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OZON shares is $48.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OZON stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ozon Holdings PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Ozon Holdings PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on OZON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ozon Holdings PLC is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OZON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.08.

Trading performance analysis for OZON stock

Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OZON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON], while it was recorded at 50.93 for the last single week of trading.

Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.97 and a Gross Margin at +14.42. Ozon Holdings PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.22.

Return on Total Capital for OZON is now -199.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -311.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,000.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,679.93. Additionally, OZON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 973.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] managed to generate an average of -$23,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Ozon Holdings PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]

There are presently around $45 million, or 3.40% of OZON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OZON stocks are: GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP with ownership of 700,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD., holding 166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.4 million in OZON stocks shares; and IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS, currently with $0.56 million in OZON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ozon Holdings PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Ozon Holdings PLC [NASDAQ:OZON] by around 892,227 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OZON stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 892,227 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.